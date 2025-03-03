New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 681 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 56.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 175,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $34.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.35%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.