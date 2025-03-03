New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 195,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 50,199 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,454,000 after purchasing an additional 427,582 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Tyson Foods by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 724,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,638,000 after purchasing an additional 198,824 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN opened at $61.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.