New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 14.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Paycom Software by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,606.35. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $109,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,840.60. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $219.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $242.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.26.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.