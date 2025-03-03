New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 731 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,357,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 69.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,097.50. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,351,461.85. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of MRVL opened at $91.82 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.59. The stock has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of -54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.60.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

