NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 7,530 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.66 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

