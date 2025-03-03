NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 120,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Star by 123.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Star by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Star by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 386,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Star by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Star alerts:

Star Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STHO opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $123.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. Star Holdings has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Star Profile

Star ( NASDAQ:STHO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($7.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Star had a negative net margin of 76.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.