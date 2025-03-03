Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) vs. Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Head to Head Contrast

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) and Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Derwent London and Nextech3D.AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Derwent London 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nextech3D.AI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nextech3D.AI has a consensus target price of $0.25, suggesting a potential upside of 614.29%. Given Nextech3D.AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nextech3D.AI is more favorable than Derwent London.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Derwent London has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextech3D.AI has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Derwent London and Nextech3D.AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Derwent London N/A N/A N/A Nextech3D.AI -336.36% -7,225.80% -669.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Derwent London and Nextech3D.AI”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Derwent London $330.65 million 8.24 -$592.41 million N/A N/A Nextech3D.AI $3.73 million 1.35 -$20.53 million N/A N/A

Nextech3D.AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Derwent London.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling. We typically acquire central London properties off-market with low capital values and modest rents in improving locations, most of which are either in the West End or the Tech Belt. We capitalise on the unique qualities of each of our properties – taking a fresh approach to the regeneration of every building with a focus on anticipating tenant requirements and an emphasis on design. Reflecting and supporting our long-term success, the business has a strong balance sheet with modest leverage, a robust income stream and flexible financing. As part of our commitment to lead the industry in mitigating climate change, Derwent London has committed to becoming a net zero carbon business by 2030, publishing its pathway to achieving this goal in July 2020. In 2019 the Group became the first UK REIT to sign a Revolving Credit Facility with a 'green' tranche. At the same time, we also launched our Green Finance Framework and signed the Better Buildings Partnership's climate change commitment. The Group is a member of the 'RE100' which recognises Derwent London as an influential company, committed to 100% renewable power by purchasing renewable energy, a key step in becoming a net zero carbon business. Derwent London is one of the property companies worldwide to have science-based carbon targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Landmark buildings in our 5.4 million sq ft portfolio include 1 Soho Place W1, 80 Charlotte Street W1, Brunel Building W2, White Collar Factory EC1, Angel Building EC1, 1-2 Stephen Street W1, Horseferry House SW1 and Tea Building E1. In January 2022 we were proud to announce that we had achieved the National Equality Standard – the UK's highest benchmark for equality, diversity and inclusion. In May 2023 we were recognised on the Sunday Times Best Places to Work List 2023 within the medium-sized organisation category and in the following month we won two OAS awards – West End New Build for Soho Place W1 and Developer of the Year whilst we were also highly commended for The Featherstone Building in the City New Build category. In October 2023, White Collar Factory EC1 won the BCO's Test of Time 2023 award, Soho Place W1 won the British Construction Industry Awards' Best Commercial Property Project of the Year and Derwent London was awarded the EG Employer Award. In March 2023 we placed in the top three of the Property Sector in Management Today's Britain's Most Admired Companies awards 2022. In October 2022, 80 Charlotte Street won the BCO's Best National Commercial Workplace award 2022. In 2013 the Company launched a voluntary Community Fund which has to date supported over 160 community projects in the West End and the Tech Belt. The Company is a public limited company, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange and incorporated and domiciled in the UK. The address of its registered office is 25 Savile Row, London, W1S 2ER.

About Nextech3D.AI

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023. Nextech3D.AI Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

