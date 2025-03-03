Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN) Short Interest Update

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the January 31st total of 51,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Nexxen International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Nexxen International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 30,973 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexxen International in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nexxen International by 1,898.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.
Nexxen International Stock Performance
NEXN stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 709,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,079. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $477.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 1.89. Nexxen International has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nexxen International
About Nexxen International
Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nexxen International
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.