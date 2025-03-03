Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN) Short Interest Update

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the January 31st total of 51,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nexxen International in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Nexxen International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 30,973 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexxen International in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nexxen International by 1,898.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

NEXN stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 709,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,079. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $477.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 1.89. Nexxen International has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEXN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nexxen International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nexxen International from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

