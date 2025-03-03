NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in February

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 720,700 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 989,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.5 days.

NFI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NFYEF stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. NFI Group has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

