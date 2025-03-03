NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Boosts Stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKN opened at $11.80 on Monday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

