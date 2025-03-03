NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Raises Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 240.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,105 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners makes up approximately 0.5% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.373 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -167.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

