NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Sells 16,043 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd reduced its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,043 shares during the quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,330,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,232,000 after purchasing an additional 708,620 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Legend Biotech by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,275,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,868,000 after buying an additional 314,449 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Legend Biotech by 5.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,038,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,526,000 after buying an additional 266,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,837,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 0.18. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $69.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, December 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

