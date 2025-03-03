NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Takes $465,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,554 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,012 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 17,496 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 230,911 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,017,000 after acquiring an additional 117,387 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 47,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.6 %

PANW opened at $190.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.54. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.50 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The company has a market capitalization of $126.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.29, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.22, for a total value of $126,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,694,210.72. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 235,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $43,170,393.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,159,581.28. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,122,864 shares of company stock worth $204,315,811. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $212.50 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $192.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.50 to $224.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.