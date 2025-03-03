Noble Wealth Management PBC Invests $26,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Corteva by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Corteva by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 629,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,840,000 after acquiring an additional 437,821 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised Corteva to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,257.78. This trade represents a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $62.96 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $66.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

