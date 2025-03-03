Noble Wealth Management PBC Invests $30,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY)

Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Separately, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth $88,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 1.5 %

UMAY stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 million, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

