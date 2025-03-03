Noble Wealth Management PBC Invests $34,000 in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $1,330,000.
Barings Participation Investors Price Performance
MPV opened at $16.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. Barings Participation Investors has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $17.99.
About Barings Participation Investors
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
