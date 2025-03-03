Noble Wealth Management PBC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 856 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,885 shares of company stock worth $19,161,447. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of Visa stock opened at $363.33 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $333.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.97.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.