Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.54%.
Nomad Foods Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.79.
Nomad Foods Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Company Profile
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nomad Foods
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 4 Blockchain Stocks That Aren’t Coinbase
- What does consumer price index measure?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are Gaining Steam After NVIDIA’s Report
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- These S&P 500 Stocks Have Low P/E Ratios — Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.