Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.54%.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

View Our Latest Report on Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.