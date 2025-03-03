Norden Group LLC Acquires 2,669 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,181,000 after acquiring an additional 429,062 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,289,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,445,000 after purchasing an additional 94,694 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,567,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,257,000 after purchasing an additional 488,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,752,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,957 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Summit Materials stock opened at $52.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Summit Materials news, insider Christopher Burke Gaskill sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $78,197.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,651.11. This represents a 3.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.50 in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.50 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.54.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

