Norden Group LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 49.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Piper Sandler raised Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $570,258.45. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 72,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,349.97. The trade was a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 8,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $516,611.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,050.96. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,178 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,746. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PSTG opened at $52.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $73.67.

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.