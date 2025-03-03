Norden Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $118.59 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.33 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.55 and its 200-day moving average is $106.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

