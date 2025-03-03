Norden Group LLC Has $834,000 Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Norden Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.92.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 1.1 %

DSGX opened at $111.49 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.83 and a 1-year high of $124.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.94.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

