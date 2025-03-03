Norden Group LLC Invests $970,000 in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 110.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of EPAC opened at $46.32 on Monday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. On average, analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

