Norden Group LLC Sells 516 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Norden Group LLC reduced its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $59.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,986.11. The trade was a 18.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $98,901.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,126,499.68. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,697 shares of company stock worth $1,461,001 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

