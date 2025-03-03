Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Short Interest Up 41.6% in February

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,047,200 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the January 31st total of 739,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,496.0 days.
Nordex Stock Performance
NRDXF stock remained flat at $13.45 during midday trading on Monday. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61.
About Nordex
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nordex
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.