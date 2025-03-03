Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Short Interest Up 41.6% in February

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,047,200 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the January 31st total of 739,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,496.0 days.

Nordex Stock Performance

NRDXF stock remained flat at $13.45 during midday trading on Monday. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61.

Get Nordex alerts:

About Nordex

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates in Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.