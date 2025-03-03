Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Novartis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 326,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 163,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 136,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after buying an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $109.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.60 and its 200-day moving average is $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.