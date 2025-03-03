Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Up 96.1% in February

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the January 31st total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,089.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 328,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 300,567 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4,914.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.57. 255,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,182. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

