Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the January 31st total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 1,045,043.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 386,666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 361.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 343,113 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $4,798,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 2,468.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 257,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,712,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,513,000 after purchasing an additional 234,395 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NCDL traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 358,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.97 million and a P/E ratio of 7.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 10.3%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.