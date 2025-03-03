Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 67227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,664,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,809,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,061,000. Clarity Wealth Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 682,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,564,000 after acquiring an additional 69,536 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
