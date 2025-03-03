Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 67227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,664,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,809,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,061,000. Clarity Wealth Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 682,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,564,000 after acquiring an additional 69,536 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.