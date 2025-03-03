Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, an increase of 111.9% from the January 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
NYSE NUV opened at $8.88 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
