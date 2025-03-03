Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, an increase of 111.9% from the January 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE NUV opened at $8.88 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 35.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,698 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

