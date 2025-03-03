Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the January 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 21.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 284,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 49,996 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 18.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 37,507 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 15,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.41. 160,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,522. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

