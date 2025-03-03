Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the January 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NXJ remained flat at $12.30 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 139,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,836. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,593 shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $146,535.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,464,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,066,805.44. The trade was a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 604,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,393,562 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXJ. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

