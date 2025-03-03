Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Fortinet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 89,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 23,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 299,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,343,000 after purchasing an additional 169,530 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $1,928,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,076.48. This represents a 78.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,384,617.36. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,409 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $108.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.99. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.72.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

