Nwam LLC Trims Stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 27.9% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bitfarms by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 159,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the third quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 22.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BITF. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.05.

Bitfarms stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $556.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

