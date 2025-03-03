NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Short Interest Update

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 142.7% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NXG opened at $47.70 on Monday. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $53.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 13.02%. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,700.00%.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
