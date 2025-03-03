NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Short Interest Update

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 142.7% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NXG opened at $47.70 on Monday. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $53.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34.

Get NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 13.02%. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,700.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund during the third quarter worth $329,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.