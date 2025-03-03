Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.14, but opened at $6.94. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 361,162 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 283.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $147,533.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,520,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,184,584.66. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Notman sold 6,301 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $49,399.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,773.92. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,895 shares of company stock worth $283,772 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 88,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 5.1% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 65,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $983.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

