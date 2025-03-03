OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.54 and last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 320366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,413,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,311,000 after acquiring an additional 203,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in OGE Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,425,000 after purchasing an additional 185,069 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,174,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,701,000 after purchasing an additional 844,679 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,182,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,554,000 after purchasing an additional 258,989 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in OGE Energy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,562,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,933,000 after purchasing an additional 807,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

