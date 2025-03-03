Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $31.59.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 7.44%.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 33,145 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.