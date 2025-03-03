Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.51 and last traded at $32.55. Approximately 5,319,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 19,836,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OKLO shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86.

In related news, Director Richard Kinzley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,543,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,056,066.85. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter worth about $19,753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oklo by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after buying an additional 2,090,154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,661,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at $19,285,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at $17,104,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

