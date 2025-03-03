Onefund LLC Buys 123 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Onefund LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,508 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of Onefund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Onefund LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Visa by 10.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,059,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $566,153,000 after purchasing an additional 199,440 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 158,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $43,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 52,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Visa Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE V opened at $363.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.97. The firm has a market cap of $674.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,885 shares of company stock worth $19,161,447 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.96.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
