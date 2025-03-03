Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,061,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OPHLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 328,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,196. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

