Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,758 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 4,464.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 42,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $38.19 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $79.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $401,934.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,127.94. This represents a 63.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $186,481.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,866.10. This represents a 31.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,747 shares of company stock worth $1,095,061. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Semtech

Semtech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.