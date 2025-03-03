Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,758 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 4,464.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 42,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $38.19 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $79.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64.
SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
