Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $45.19 on Monday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.23%.

GFL Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.