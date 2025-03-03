Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after buying an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,966,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $285.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 839.29, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total value of $40,293.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,118.40. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $3,644,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,498,922.72. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.64.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

