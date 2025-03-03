Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,904 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 540,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 142,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.