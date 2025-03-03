Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 503.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $183.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.10 and a 12 month high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGP. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.65.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

