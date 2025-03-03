Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 50,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 75,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 878.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 243,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,388,000 after acquiring an additional 218,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 775.1% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 35,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $106.06 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $104.05 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

