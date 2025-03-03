Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 220 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 240,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $408.33 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.89 and a 52-week high of $545.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $458.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.14.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

