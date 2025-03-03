Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 274 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,881 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,540,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $683,252,000 after buying an additional 587,329 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $59.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.74.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.