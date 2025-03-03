Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 986 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,395,000 after acquiring an additional 205,584 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,645,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 307.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,106,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,275,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $289.66 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $183.57 and a one year high of $351.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PIPR. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

